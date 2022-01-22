Ignition (IC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $20.00

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Ignition has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignition coin can currently be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $24,914.78 and $20.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ignition Coin Profile

IC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,514,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,501,200 coins. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

