Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,740 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 490 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Illumina by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ILMN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $446.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $365.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.33. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $341.03 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total transaction of $41,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.78, for a total transaction of $1,207,794.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,949 shares of company stock worth $3,690,537. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

