ImageCoin (IMG) Hits Market Cap of $64,266.93

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. ImageCoin has a market cap of $64,266.93 and $73,883.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,063,708 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

