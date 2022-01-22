iMe Lab 24-Hour Volume Hits $676,950.00 (LIME)

iMe Lab (CURRENCY:LIME) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One iMe Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, iMe Lab has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. iMe Lab has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $676,950.00 worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00051946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.64 or 0.06844518 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,997.77 or 1.00032862 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007546 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003429 BTC.

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform . The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iMe Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

