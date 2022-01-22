ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Financial Contrast

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) and Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dyadic International has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ImmunityBio and Dyadic International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $110,000.00 19,590.59 -$92.38 million N/A N/A Dyadic International $1.60 million 67.92 -$9.32 million N/A N/A

Dyadic International has higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ImmunityBio and Dyadic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dyadic International 0 0 1 0 3.00

ImmunityBio presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 361.25%. Dyadic International has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.88%. Given ImmunityBio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ImmunityBio is more favorable than Dyadic International.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and Dyadic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio N/A N/A -94.39% Dyadic International -443.68% -43.62% -39.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.7% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Dyadic International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ImmunityBio beats Dyadic International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory. ImmunityBio was founded by Patrick Soon-Shiong in 2014 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc. engages in developing a gene expression platform for producing commercial quantities of industrial enzymes and other proteins. It focuses on further improving and applying its proprietary C1 technology, which is used in the discovery, development, and manufacture of biologic medicines and vaccines. The company was founded by Mark A. Emalfarb in 1979 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.