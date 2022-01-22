Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,286 shares during the period. Equinix comprises approximately 2.1% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.71% of Equinix worth $503,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 78,505.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Equinix by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,504 shares of company stock valued at $15,244,602 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $872.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $8.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $721.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $795.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $811.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

