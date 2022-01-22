Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 36.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,371 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,698 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,503,000 after purchasing an additional 68,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 912,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,511,000 after buying an additional 15,086 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,463,000 after buying an additional 32,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,315,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBTX opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.83. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $80.71.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $145.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

In other Independent Bank Group news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $153,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

