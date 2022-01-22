Indexed Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $422,529.45 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $422,529.45 and $4,312.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00001400 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002833 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00053098 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.09 or 0.06901629 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059820 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.82 or 1.00016894 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007591 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

