Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Analysts expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to post $4.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.35 billion and the lowest is $4.19 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $16.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $18.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $19.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INFY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Infosys by 304.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Infosys by 543.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $26.39.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

