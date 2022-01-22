Insight Protocol (INX) Trading Down 10% Over Last 7 Days

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One Insight Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $103,987.56 and $29,586.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insight Protocol has traded down 10% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00045146 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

INX is a coin. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 coins. Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “INX aims to enable the listing and trading of both regulated security tokens and cryptocurrencies for institutional and retail investors. The INX Token is an ERC20 blockchain asset that is programmed using a smart contract that is compatible with the Ethereum blockchain. INX intends to use a portion of the net proceeds raised from the sale of INX Tokens in the Offering for the continued development and operation of INX Trading Solutions, a regulated solution for the trading of blockchain assets, including cryptocurrencies, security tokens, and their derivatives, and for the establishment of a cash reserve fund. “

Insight Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

