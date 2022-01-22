Insights Network Price Down 20.3% Over Last Week (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. Insights Network has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $171.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insights Network Coin Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 289,326,454 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

