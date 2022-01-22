InsurAce Trading Down 28.8% This Week (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 14.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00002062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a total market capitalization of $32.12 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00051592 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,375.15 or 0.06844692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,674.24 or 0.99924181 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003335 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

