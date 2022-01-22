Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Cut by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,127,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 58,295 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Intel worth $113,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Intel by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $580,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $52.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.48.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

