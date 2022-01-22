Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.14. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 42,830 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

