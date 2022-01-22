Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Position Cut by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 87.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 199,070 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of IBKR opened at $69.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $1,437,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $1,364,707.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,206,085 shares of company stock worth $91,195,255. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

