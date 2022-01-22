Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Position Reduced by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,927,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,079,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.22. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.95 and a 52 week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

