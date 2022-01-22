Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,564 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $67,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,701,000 after buying an additional 58,514 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth approximately $6,873,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $267,343.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $125.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.40%.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

