International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,008 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $89,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $129.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.55. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

