International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.51.

IFF stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

