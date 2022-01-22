International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.51.

IFF stock opened at $139.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.24, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

