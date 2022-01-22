International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 535,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of International Game Technology worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $92,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth about $114,000. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

IGT opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IGT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.17.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.