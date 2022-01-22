Internet Computer Market Cap Tops $4.18 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for about $21.02 or 0.00059507 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and approximately $565.24 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.79 or 0.06925874 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,354.25 or 1.00073540 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00054701 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,505,367 coins and its circulating supply is 198,936,281 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

