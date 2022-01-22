Internet of People (IOP) Tops One Day Volume of $4.00

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet of People has traded flat against the dollar. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $44,292.22 and approximately $4.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . Internet of People’s official website is iop.global . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of People is a set of P2P networks, designed to enable direct device to device P2P communication using P2P apps. The main purpose of the network is to allow my device to connect directly to your device without using any service of any company in the process of establishing the connection or during the interaction.One of this P2P Networks is a blockchain that runs the token system needed to incentivize operators to run all the components of other P2P networks that form the Internet of People. The token for this blockchain is IOP, a PoW/PoS token with a 21M supply. “

Internet of People Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet of People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

