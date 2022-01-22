Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €2.80 ($3.18).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.25 ($3.69) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.65 ($3.01) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €3.00 ($3.41) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.52) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.84) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.72) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.67).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.