Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Trading Down 0.9%

Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.21. 374 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

