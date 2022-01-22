Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWP)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $79.45 and last traded at $79.48. Approximately 7,690 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 6,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.14.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.58.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.