InvestDigital (IDT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $77,902.00

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. One InvestDigital coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. InvestDigital has a market capitalization of $33,917.64 and approximately $77,902.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

InvestDigital Profile

InvestDigital is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 123,989,133 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

Buying and Selling InvestDigital

