IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) Shares Down 7%

IO Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:IOBT) fell 7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.41. 23,142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 26,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on IOBT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IO Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.43.

IO Biotech Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies based on its T-win(R) technology platform. IO Biotech Inc is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

