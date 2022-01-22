IoTeX Price Hits $0.0733 on Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 37.2% lower against the dollar. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $698.94 million and $49.76 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.25 or 0.00271518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00045453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IoTeX Coin Profile

IoTeX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

