IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) & Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) Financial Comparison

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares IRIDEX and Tivic Health Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX -5.81% -25.04% -13.35% Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A

22.1% of IRIDEX shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of IRIDEX shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IRIDEX and Tivic Health Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

IRIDEX currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 117.39%. Given IRIDEX’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IRIDEX and Tivic Health Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX $36.35 million 2.20 -$6.33 million ($0.20) -25.30 Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 27.47 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Tivic Health Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IRIDEX.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A. Boutacoff, David M. Buzawa and James L. Donovan in February 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

