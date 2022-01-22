iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock opened at $85.13 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.03 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%.

