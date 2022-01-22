iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $9,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,708,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 55,020 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,770,000.

NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $56.27 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $60.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.06.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.