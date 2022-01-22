iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,246,000 after acquiring an additional 112,473 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,679,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,153. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.47 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.72 and a 200 day moving average of $114.86.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

