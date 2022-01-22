iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Lowered by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,609,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746,103 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $422,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 40,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77.

