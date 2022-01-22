iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,894 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $12,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,062,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 274,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,330,000.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $18.30 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $33.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.51.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

