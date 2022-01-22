iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) Trading 0.4% Higher

iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.15 and last traded at $58.09. 2,440,278 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 2,007,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.94.

