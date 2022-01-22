iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,717 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 8,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,551,000 after buying an additional 214,492 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,668,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $69.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.81 and a one year high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

