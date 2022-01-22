iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $13,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after acquiring an additional 566,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,324,000 after acquiring an additional 396,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,167,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,150,000 after acquiring an additional 380,203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $114.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.53. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.60 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

