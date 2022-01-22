iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $82,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 145.2% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 128.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.86. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $67.92 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

