iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,680 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $94,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $122.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.89. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

