iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.45. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.14 and a 12-month high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

