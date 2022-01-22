iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.17% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after purchasing an additional 39,094 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,431,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,077 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,424,000 after purchasing an additional 28,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 304,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $122.40 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $119.65 and a 52 week high of $144.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

