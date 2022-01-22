iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stake Raised by Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV

Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 3.4% of Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Financial Management Concepts Corp ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,552,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,872,811. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.51 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.