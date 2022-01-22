iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Position Cut by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 98.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,793,605 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.43% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $5,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 32.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $314,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4,663.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 646,686 shares during the period.

IYC traded down $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,652,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,590. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12-month low of $68.75 and a 12-month high of $87.51.

