Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to Issue $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Jabil has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jabil to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

NYSE JBL opened at $63.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jabil will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,024 shares of company stock worth $12,043,354 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

