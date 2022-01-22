Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 2.8% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 28,758 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 66,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,417,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $13,240,000. Boxwood Ventures Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $7,083,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 30,334 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

AAPL stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

