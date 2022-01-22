James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,360.57

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,360.57 ($18.56) and traded as high as GBX 1,493 ($20.37). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 1,475 ($20.13), with a volume of 1,704 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their price objective on James Cropper from GBX 1,400 ($19.10) to GBX 1,600 ($21.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,392.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,360.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £140.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.11.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.18%.

In other James Cropper news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,500 ($20.47) per share, for a total transaction of £25,500 ($34,793.29).

James Cropper Company Profile

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

