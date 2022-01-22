Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 408,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636,970 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.24% of Janus Henderson Group worth $16,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JHG opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average of $42.74. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

