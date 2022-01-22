JetBlue Airways Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for JetBlue Airways in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.29.

JBLU opened at $13.77 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $21.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 12,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

