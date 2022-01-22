JOE Price Tops $0.80 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. JOE has a market capitalization of $126.88 million and approximately $26.44 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded 49.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,446.79 or 0.06925874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00059507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,354.25 or 1.00073540 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003443 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE's total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 158,374,904 coins.

